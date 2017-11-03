Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Amazon will soon be establishing itself in B.C. – but this has nothing to do with the company’s current search for new headquarters.

While that news has yet to be released, it has been made public that the online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space at a new building in Vancouver.

This expansion by Amazon is expected to create another 1,000 new tech jobs in the province by 2020, when Oxford Properties is finished.

The e-commerce company already has 500 employees working at its fulfillment centres in Delta and New Westminster, as well as its subsidiary Abebooks.com, based in Victoria.

READ MORE: Vancouver wants to be site of new Amazon’s headquarters

READ MORE: Province backs Metro Vancouver bid for new Amazon headquarters

In an announcement from Vancouver Friday morning, Premier John Horgan welcomed the business plan as one that will grow a “strong, sustainable economy.”

Amazon put out a call in September for cities to bid on what its calling a second headquarters, where the company plans to invest up to US$5 billion.

In September, Horgan announced the province would be backing a joint bid involving Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

More to come.

Greater Trail gas prices going up

Time change, weather change

A reminder to turn clocks back one hour on Sunday

Community responds to Trail man's plight

Air Canada remains silent while good hearts in Trail and Greater Area… Continue reading

JL Crowe Band fundraiser Saturday

Music will be highlighted during the event at the Trail high school, which goes 10 am to 4 pm

Regional directors award $172,000 contract

A key East Trail manhole on the regional interceptor line failed in early 2016

Sorelle Colombo, vintage-style

The annual Harvest Day Banquet at the Trail lodge was held Sunday and included vintage fashions

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Kootenay Literary Competition returns

The deadline for submissions from writers across the Kootenays is December 31

'Protect wild salmon': Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.'s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

COLUMN: Election alert!

Donna Macdonald has some advice for people thinking of running for municipal office…

The Trail library is more than just books

We welcome library patrons with cards from across B.C. to access our services, writes K. Foley

B.C.'s 'Generation Squeeze' feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

