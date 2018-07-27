Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

TD Canada appeared to have fixed the glitch Friday morning that prevented many people from getting paid.

Its direct deposit system was down for a few hours, according to the bank’s communications staff.

Hello and thank you for your message. We can confirm that we have experienced a delay and we're working quickly to resolve the issue. We really apologize for the inconvenience and advise you to watch your account activity throughout the day for your deposit. ^KC — TD (Canada) (@TD_Canada) July 27, 2018

By about 10:30 a.m., it appeared the problem was resolved and that people should go check to see if their deposit had arrived.