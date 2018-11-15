Mount Baker Secondary School students at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Ktunaxa Nation Building in Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)

Extreme Education and Career Fair helps give back to the community

It’s estimated that there will be one million job vacancies in the next nine years in B.C.

Hundreds of visitors took in the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair, Thursday at the Ktunaxa Building in Cranbrook, checking out the offerings of 40 exhibitors.

These visitors ranged in age from high school students to seniors, looking for post-secondary education options, entry level employment, or career change or skills upgrading opportunities.

Sheri Jackson, Black Press media events manager, said events like the Extreme Education and Career Fair serve to help both employers and jobseekers meet challenges that are just over the horizon.

“It’s estimated that there will be one million job vacancies in the next nine years in B.C.,” she said. This will create a huge need in the labour market — bringing together those looking for work, or to acquire new skills to get that work, and those who need those workers.

The career fair in Cranbrook was one of 12 that Black Press is holding this year in communities around B.C. It was the event’s first time in the East Kootenay.

“Fifty per cent of the people who come through our doors have post-secondary education,” Jackson said of the career fairs. “Fifty per cent of people who come through our doors are currently employed.

“There seems to be an even split between females, and males. This year, there seem to be a lot of people interested in trade opportunities — certainly in the Kootenays.”

Black Press has started holding its Extreme Education and Career Fairs as of way of giving back to communities across B.C.

“We are community-based, and we believe in the partnerships we have with the communities we serve,” Jackson said.

“We want to give back to the community by providing support and assistance through the Extreme Education and Career Fairs.”

For more information, check out https://www.facebook.com/bpeeducationcareerfairs/

Previous story
Education, training a big part of trade fair

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters grind out win over Vernon Vipers

Trail Smoke Eaters Kent Johnson scored the game winner in a 3-2 victory over the Vernon Vipers

Tea, crafts, music and dance this weekend in Greater Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21

Car accident prompts advisory from Greater Trail RCMP

Extrication by regional firefighters; driver and passenger walked away with minor injuries

Castlegar’s Waterline property purchased; owners to protect it for rock climbers

New owners plan to subdivide, sell bluffs to recreational climbing group

Trail mayor announces task force to address crime

Coun. Sandy Santori was appointed to the Community Safety Task Force

Education, training a big part of trade fair

Exhibitors are seeing a lot of interest in education, training or skills upgrading at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Most Read