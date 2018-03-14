Catalyst Paper’s Crofton mill in the Cowichan Valley. (Catalyst)

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

They won the last trade dispute over glossy paper, and now B.C.-based Catalyst Paper faces an “anti-dumping” duty of more than 22 per cent on newsprint.

The latest preliminary decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce is on top of a six per cent countervailing duty imposed on Jan. 8. A final decision on both measures is expected in early August.

“ This U.S. trade action is unwarranted and without merit,” Catalyst CEO Ned Dwyer said in a statement released Wednesday, vowing to “vigorously defend” the company against the trade action.

Catalyst has its corporate headquarters in Richmond, its distribution centre in Surrey and paper mills in Crofton, Port Alberni and Powell River.

Crofton produces 350,000 tonnes of newsprint and 377,000 tonnes of pulp per year, with nearly 600 employees. The Port Alberni operation produces directory and lightweight coated paper. Powell River mill, with 383 employees, produces newsprint and uncoated mechanical specialty papers.

The U.S. decision affects “uncoated groundwood paper” used in newspapers, directories, flyers, catalogues and books. Directory paper was excluded from the preliminary ruling.

“Even with the exemption of directory paper, the remaining anti-dumping and countervailing duties are onerous and a critical cost challenge to Catalyst,” Dwyer said. “They pose a threat to our competitiveness and the sustainability of our business and we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves against them.”

In 2015, the U.S. agency final review determined that a countervailing duty on glossy or “supercalendered” paper because Catalyst did not receive significant government subsidies during the period it reviewed.

Previous story
Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

Just Posted

Trail digs in

The City of Trail is installing a new manhole on Columbia Avenue

Push for new elementary school in Glenmerry

Interim fixes not enough, says Glenmerry Parents’ Advisory Council

Facelift for Lower Sunningdale Park

The city received a $32,500 recreation grant from Columbia Basin Trust for respective work

Bucks for the Bash

Teck Trail contributes $5,000 towards this fall’s Alley Bash 2.0

West Kootenay debaters at Law Foundation Cup

Provincial debate championships were held March 2-4 in Abbotsford

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

BCHL Today: Can Trail Smoke Eaters pull off epic upset?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. school closes after young First Nation child dies

The Port Alberni school will be closed the rest of the week following the death of a six-year-old

Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie races to the podium

A bronze medal finish just 0.1 seconds off the silver

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

Most Read

  • Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

    Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

  • Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

    NDP government under fire for ‘double dipping’ employer health tax