Music, food and drinks at Savoy’s grand opening party

New look for historic hotel after five years of renos

The anticipation is over and the newly-renovated historic Savoy Hotel is set to celebrate with a grand opening party.

The historic building on west Baker Street has been a landmark in Nelson for over 100 years, first opening its doors in 1914 as the Athabasca Hotel when it was founded by John Philbert.

After five years of renovations, the historic building has been transformed into a unique, state-of-the-art venue complete with 12 boutique hotel rooms.

It also features the Bloom nightclub, the Falls music lounge, the Savoy Brewery micro-brew pub, and the Farm Fresh Café. The Savoy is described as a mini resort gateway with the slogan; Where Mountain Meets Modern.

The complimentary party starts at noon on Thursday, March 22nd, with ribbon and cake-cutting to follow at 6 p.m. Tastings and cocktails will be provided, featuring menu items from the Savoy’s Special Events Catering Menu, craft beer from the Savoy brewery and a selection of B.C. wines.

The party will also feature a variety of entertainment including local live music acts, demos of the inn’s weekly Salsa dance classes, tours of the brewery and newly completed guest rooms! The celebrations will stretch late into the evening as attendees will be encouraged to dance to upbeat house beats at The Get Up Get Down at Bloom Nightclub.

There will also be a chance to win a variety of prizes including the Ultimate Grand Prize – A two night’s stay in our King Suite (includes a 60-minute massage), $100 gift certificate to the Falls Music Lounge, and a complimentary breakfast from Farm Fresh Cafe.

Visit the Savoy Hotel website at www.savoyhotel.ca or follow them on Facebook to stay up to date on the schedule

