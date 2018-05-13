Shambhala Music Festival will be holding a job fair at 295 Baker Street in Nelson on Wednesday, May 23 from 12 p.m to 4 p.m. Photo submitted

Shambhala hiring now underway

21st annual festival goes this August

Shambhala Music Festival has announced that recruitment for the 21st annual event is now underway. Each year, the festival recruits over 2,500 crew members, with over 500 of those being paid positions. The majority of positions are for the dates August 6-14.

In conjunction with a recent office headquarters move to 295 Baker Street, Shambhala Music Festival will be hosting a company-specific job fair at the new offices on Wednesday, May 23 from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

This event will be an opportunity for community members interested in working or volunteering for the festival to ask any questions and meet an HR representative face-to-face.

Positions are available to suit many different skill sets and experience. There are many opportunities for locals to get involved with the festival pre-show, with positions starting now and spots available through August. Pre-show volunteer opportunities on the Salmo River Ranch include gardening, food production, site maintenance and more. During showtime, the festival recruits for a wide range of positions within our food & beverage, retail, and other site operations and business admin teams.

Shambhala features six uniquely themed stages, each managed by their own stage director. Ultimately, Shambhala is a celebration of music, art, and life, produced in one of the most beautiful festival venues in the world: the Salmo River Ranch.

Unique to the core, Shambhala baffles the event industry by modeling an event completely free of corporate sponsorship.

To learn more about Shambhala Music Festival’s exciting job opportunities and to apply, visit the website www.shambhalamusicfestival.com/get-involved/join-the-crew or contact hr@shambhalamusicfestival.com. Our Employer Page on the KCDS Job Board is a good resource to view our longer-term opportunities:

https://kootenay.jobs/company/Shambhala%20Music%20Festival/

