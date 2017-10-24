REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland: Residents see second wave of latest B.C. storm

Heavy rain fell across the Lower Mainland this week, causing flooding and leading to snow. Watch more >

Oak Bay: The ideal way to cook a crab

Anne Best from Oak Bay Seafood gives a few tips on how how to prepare steamed Dungeness crab. Watch more >

Vernon: Spooky field setup guarantees screams

A terror-filled Halloween field in Vernon is bringing all the spooky vibes with ghosts, ghouls and a terrifying pig man. Watch more >

White Rock: Lyle the singing pig

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range, a two-year-old pig is looking for a new forever home. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Totem pole lifted after LNG project falls

More than 100 people attended a celebratory pole raising on Lelu Island to mark the end of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch more >

Just Posted

First poppy

The annual poppy campaign will begin in the Trail area on Friday

Trail commercial tax incentive nearing end

Property assessments are “frozen” pre-upgrade for up to 10 years

Wood stove exchange aims to clear the air

Since 2008, communities have received almost $2.9 million from the Wood Stove Exchange Program

Operation Christmas Child; donations needed in Trail area

The Trail area has until Nov. 17 to pack a shoebox for a child living in an impoverished country

Snow, rain and wind to hit Kootenay Pass over weekend: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for varying weather across the Kootenays this weekend

Educators speak out against B.C. school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

Dead man found in car in Golden not suspicious: RCMP

The body of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man was found inside a vehicle last weekend

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes happen on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

B.C. section of The Great Trail complete

Dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony of the completed B.C. trail pathway

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

