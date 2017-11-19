REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Emotional celebration of life honours fallen police officer

Thousands of first responders and citizens have gathered in Abbotsford today to honour fallen officer Const. John Davidson. See more >

Volunteers use drones in search of missing North Okanagan women

The search for missing women in the North Okanagan and Shuswap took to the skies on Saturday. See more >

Sailors set to deck the hulls for annual Sea of Lights

The annual lighted ship parade is only a few weeks away, with thousands of lights expected to take to the open waters. See more >

Downtown Chilliwack mural celebrates local artist

Davis Graham, or Pencil Fingerz, completed his very public art project showcasing the Fraser Valley city as he sees it. See more >

Fan expo attracts wacky, weird and wonderful cosplay

Dressed up or down, fans all all ages were in Vancouver recently, transporting into a world of magic, costume and fun. See more >

Just Posted

Waneta or Juanita? Nobody knows

Place Names: Was Waneta named after a prostitute? A mine? A Dakota chief? A lake in New York?

ATCO Wood Products up for BC Exporter of the Year award

The BC Export Awards are slated for Nov. 24 in Vancouver

Trail raises Métis flag

Louis Riel Day marked in Trail with flag raising and Kootenay South Metis banquet on Saturday

Brewery works claim more job losses

Interior Brewery Workers Local 308 says that Labatt Breweries of Canada is manipulating data to justify the loss of jobs at Creston’s 50-year-old brewery.

RDCK calls for reversal of Sinixt extinction

The board opposed a land transfer to the Westbank First Nation this week

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate different paths for party

Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

Most Read

