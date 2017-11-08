VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Were your tweets feeling crammed? Did you feel like you’re not getting all your thoughts out to your eager followers?

Well, fear not – Twitter has a solution for you.

The social media site doubled its character limit following a pilot earlier this fall.

Although project manager Aliza Rosen said that Twitter expects to see most users continue to keep their tweets short and sweet, some took advantage of the novelty of 280 characters:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

