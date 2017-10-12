VIDEO: Drone footage shows wolf vs. moose fight in Canada

The video was taken in northern Ontario and posted to YouTube by Dan Nystedt.

It’s not something you come across every day, but it’s probably more common than you may think in the Canadian wilderness.

YouTuber Dan Nystedt recently posted drone footage of an incredible confrontation between two natural enemies – a wolf attacking a moose in Northern Ontario.

“Captured this footage by happenstance while shooting some scenics in Northern Ontaio,” he says in the video description.

“As I was leaving something unexpected took place.”

The video goes on to show a drone making its way across the landscape of forest and lakes in long sweeping arcs at a high elevation when it spots a moose in the water. The video moves in for a closer look and that’s when you can see something else splash into the water near the large animal.

Zooming in closer on the commotion, Nystedt captured video of a very rare – a single wolf attacking a moose.

The video is six minutes in length and is attempting to escape for most of that time. It finally manages to move out into deeper water, but not without the wolf swims along behind it before eventually giving up the chase.

