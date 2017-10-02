Video: Grizzly released outside of Trail

There was only one grizzly bear, says West Kootenay Conservation Officer Blair Thin.
He added, “This definitely was the bear everyone was calling about.”
The two-year old male grizzly was tranquilized in Tadanac last week and subsequently released in an undisclosed location. Thin supplied the following video of the bear’s release back into the wild:
