Video: Grizzly released outside of Trail

After being captured in Tadanac last week, the grizzly was released into the wild

BC conservation officers successfully tranquilized the young grizzly in Tadanac on Sept. 25. The 200-lb male was radio-collared, had his DNA taken, and then was relocated to an undisclosed location. (Photos Blair Thin)

There was only one grizzly bear, says West Kootenay Conservation Officer Blair Thin.

He added, “This definitely was the bear everyone was calling about.”

The two-year old male grizzly was tranquilized in Tadanac last week and subsequently released in an undisclosed location. Thin supplied the following video of the bear’s release back into the wild:

