VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.

The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press.

Previous story
Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Just Posted

Snow, rain and wind to hit Kootenay Pass over weekend: forecast

Environment Canada is calling for varying weather across the Kootenays this weekend

Scary good

Signs of Halloween are already popping up around downtown Trail

Riverfront Centre; Big impact on property taxes

Trail is reviewing service levels at new library complex before making budget decisions

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

Trail reviews safety protocols in light of Fernie arena tragedy

Robert Baker: ”Trail’s plant is fully automated…any defect…will shut down respective equipment.”

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Most Read