It’s never too late for a picture like this. In July, John Abenante of Earthy Organics Farm was cutting his hay field to prepare for baling. But just as he was approaching one section, he stumbled on this little fawn and surprisingly the little one didn’t move, which allowed him to take this photo. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca. John Abenante photo