A motherlode of fun to be had at Golden City Days

Old favourites and new events will mean a good time for the whole family

The Gold Rush is back in Rossland and this city will be booming this weekend!

You won’t need to pan for entertainment and good food during The Golden City Days. In the shadows of Red Mountain, this festival will take place for its 46th year.

Celebrating our origins, our deep-rooted history lays claim to helping found institutions such as Cominco and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

We invite you to celebrate this rich history with us at Golden City Days, September 7th-9th.

Sour Dough Alley will be recreated, boasting food and entertainment. Let your senses guide you and feast while you enjoy the performances on the main stage.

Make this your roundup point, take a load off, meet with your friends and family and set off to the many activities throughout the festival weekend.

The only thing missing will be the lack of hygiene and lawlessness of a real gold rush.

Speaking of hygiene, and lack-thereof, we welcome back the Battle of the Outhouses. Collect your team of five, consisting of four cart pushers and pullers, and one squatter. Do you have what it takes to earn your place as Le Roi of the throne? With last year’s weather dealing us a crap shoot, the title remained unclaimed. You have two lengths of 100 feet to earn that nugget.

The races will begin on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

Thursday marks the kickoff to Golden City Days. Be sure to grab your local goodies at the Rossland Mountain Market from 3pm-6pm. The MOFAB Co-ed Softball Tournament will run Thursday through Sunday, you can enjoy the tournament and cheer on your favourite team at the Rossland fields. This event is in support of KidSport.

On Friday, The Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre will be a hub of activity with guided tours and gold panning. In homage to the raucous nightlife of the gold fever, Rossland’s pubs and taverns will be vibrant with live music. Pony up to the bar for a pint or sarsaparilla at Rossland Legion, Rossland Eagles and The Flying Steamshovel.

Saturday boasts the Mother Lode of activity.

Start your morning right with the Rossland Firefighters Pancake Breakfast. It is the most important meal of the day and a great way to support our firefighters.

The parade will begin at 11am, you can find the route details in the Golden City Days Schedule of Events.

The competitive streak of tournaments continues with Co-ed Soccer or Bocce.

Throughout the day, Rossland’s Fall Fair will be held at the arena and be sure to check out the Farm Stand and Tours at Happy Hills Farm. The Lil Rippers Bike Clinic will be held at the corner of Spokane and Columbia. Sour Dough Alley will host kids events, live music, a period themed photo booth and of course, the Outhouse Races.

Take it easy with Free CommUNITY Yoga at Esling Park; BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat) or amp it up with the intense competition of the Huck-en Berries Bike Jam or the Skateboard Competition at the Rossland Skatepark.

The party continues into the evening with live music at the Rossland Legion, Rossland Eagles and The Flying Steamshovel.

If you missed your farm fix, you have another chance. On Sunday, you can find this happy little place known as Happy Hills Farm located on Happy Valley road.

If you need a way to work off the weekend’s festivities, the Redstone Men’s Club Championship or Golden City Grind marathon should be on your agenda. Register for the golf tournament at 250-362-9141. To register for the 10k, 5k and kids races contact goldencitygrind@gmail.com.

To finish off the festivities, check out the Community White Elephant Sale and the 29th Annual Kootenay Toy Run, both located off of Columbia Avenue. Donations for the toy run can be made at noon at Rossland Eagles.