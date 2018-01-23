A Trail of books

After 60 years in the Trail Memorial Centre, the Trail and District Public Library will permanently close its doors in that location on Friday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. The next time the library opens will be in approximately six weeks in the new Riverfront Centre on the south end of town. Donna Tremblay, children’s programmer at the library, was packing books into boxes on Monday afternoon. Eager readers can take out up to 50 books between now and Friday. Books can be returned via the book drop at the front of the centre, the side wall of the library and by mid-February in a Riverfront Centre drop box. The Trail Times will run a preview about the new facility later this week.