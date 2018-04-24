More than 150 archers from toddlers to seniors, including 10-year old Cooper Peloso of Nelson, turned up for the West Kootenay Archery Club Shoot held at Casino on the weekend. The family-friendly event featured three courses with 15 3D target shoots in each. Volunteers with the club set up and maintain the archery shoot throughout the year. For more information on volunteering or to join the club, email westkootenayarchers@gmail.com.

Archery for all ages at Casino range

Archers from the Okanagan and Alberta joined locals at the two-day West Kootenay Archery Club Shoot

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Three-year old Ryker LaPage and his family were in town from Edmonton for the archery shoot. Each course is about a five-kilometre walk, so the toddler was more than ready for an afternoon nap on Saturday. Sheri Regnier photo

