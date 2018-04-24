Archery for all ages at Casino range

More than 150 archers from toddlers to seniors, including 10-year old Cooper Peloso of Nelson, turned up for the West Kootenay Archery Club Shoot held at Casino on the weekend. The family-friendly event featured three courses with 15 3D target shoots in each. Volunteers with the club set up and maintain the archery shoot throughout the year. For more information on volunteering or to join the club, email westkootenayarchers@gmail.com.