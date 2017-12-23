Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.

Winlaw named for sawmill builder

