Beaver Valley Lions help Take a Hike

From the left: Lions members Doug Brooke, Helen Underwood, TAH West Kootenay Engagement Manager Karen Waldal, Lions President Paul Terness.

The Beaver Valley Lions Club has joined a growing list of West Kootenay service clubs who have stepped forward to support the West Kootenay Take a Hike program. This innovative program based at the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre is one of only four such classrooms in the province, and the only one outside of the Lower Mainland.

Take a Hike is a full-time alternative education program that engages vulnerable youth through a unique combination of academics, therapy, adventure-based learning, and community involvement. Now in its 5th year in the West Kootenays, they operate in partnership with School District #20 (Kootenay-Columbia) and accept applications from students throughout the West Kootenay region. The team behind Take a Hike includes teachers, youth and family workers, clinical therapists, adventure-based learning specialists and volunteers. The program fosters the optimal environment for students to experience success and provides students the opportunity to graduate, rebuild relationships and develop life skills. Take a Hike students are active and contributing community volunteers, participating in many community initiatives throughout our region.