Saturday’s Walk for Arthritis at Gyro Park raised over $7,000 with 87 people coming out on a sunny day to help raise awareness with one and five-kilometre walks as well as a silent auction. (Guy Bertrand photos)

Big turnout for Trail’s Walk for Arthritis

More than $7,000 was raised for the cause during Gyro Park event in East Trail

