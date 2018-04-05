Bigger brighter gym for Beaver Valley seniors

After an $80,000 renovation, the Beaver Valley Seniors Gym re-opened on Tuesday

After a month of renovations, the Beaver Valley Seniors Gym re-opened for its 400 registered users on Tuesday. The $80,000 project included levelling and laying down a new floor, removal of an old kitchen to make way for a weight room, a re-vamped area for stretching, and a new water fountain. The job was funded by the village and with a $28,500 recreation grant from Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) in addition to $3,100 from Area A. (From left) Area A Director Ali Grieve, Michelle d’Entremont from the Trust, Fruitvale Mayor Patricia Cecchini, Bryan Henry, community paramedic, and Jayme Fowler, Beaver Valley Age-Friendly coordinator and Fruitvale Coun. James Ellison (front).