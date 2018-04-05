Trainer Chantelle Menin (right) will be on site at the Beaver Valley gym Thursday mornings for the next month to help seniors with their workout plans. On Tuesday, she showed Shelley Verhelst the ins and outs of the treadmill. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Bigger brighter gym for Beaver Valley seniors

Another feature is a new water fountain to re-fill bottles and help reduce plastic waste. Fruitvale Mayor Patricia Cecchini shows how the feature works. (Sheri Regnier photo)

After a month of renovations, the Beaver Valley Seniors Gym re-opened for its 400 registered users on Tuesday. The $80,000 project included levelling and laying down a new floor, removal of an old kitchen to make way for a weight room, a re-vamped area for stretching, and a new water fountain. The job was funded by the village and with a $28,500 recreation grant from Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) in addition to $3,100 from Area A. (From left) Area A Director Ali Grieve, Michelle d’Entremont from the Trust, Fruitvale Mayor Patricia Cecchini, Bryan Henry, community paramedic, and Jayme Fowler, Beaver Valley Age-Friendly coordinator and Fruitvale Coun. James Ellison (front).

