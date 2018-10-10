Books for Kids is right around the corner

Reading matters!

At the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), we are committed to supporting people in their learning journeys, especially children. Reading is one of the most fundamental skills needed to be successful in life and it can make a significant difference in the life of a child when they and their families have access to books and free local literacy programs. Help us to reach a reader and enrich the lives of children in our community!

Throughout the month of October, we will be raising funds during our 8th annual Reach a Reader – Books for Kids campaign. Black Press, Kootenay Savings Credit Union and Blue Sky Clothing Company are lending their support to the campaign and we hope you will, too.

“It is a wonderful thing to be able to put books into the hands of children in our programs,” says Community Literacy Coordinator, Carolyn Amantea. “By introducing early literacy concepts in programs such as Mother Goose and Together to Learn, we hope that families will be well equipped to support their children on a lifelong learning journey.”

There are many ways you can participate. You can give any time online at cbal.org, or you can donate in person or purchase a pair of Blue Sky socks for literacy at our “on the street” events on October 16 at Kootenay Savings in Fruitvale and on October 17 at Kootenay Savings and Ferraro Foods in Trail. We will also be at the Trail Smoke Eaters game on October 20.

The funds raised in Trail and Fruitvale will stay here! They will be used to support our free family literacy programs and to purchase books that we will give to families in our programs and at events throughout our community.

For more information about literacy programs in Rossland and the greater Trail area, contact Carolyn Amantea, Community Literacy Coordinator at trailcoordinator@cbal.org or (250) 368-6770.