Jared McLean (left) and Jamie Biggar from Brighter Days Window Cleaning went above and beyond the call of duty in reaching the third-story panes of the Trail Memorial Centre on Thursday, in preparation for the Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo going in the Cominco Arena today and Saturday.

Bright Days ahead in the Silver City

Workers were sprucing up the Trail Memorial Centre this week in anticipation of the weekend expo

