Bright Days ahead in the Silver City

Workers were sprucing up the Trail Memorial Centre this week in anticipation of the weekend expo
Workers were sprucing up the Trail Memorial Centre this week in anticipation of the weekend expo
The Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo runs Friday and Saturday in the Trail Memorial Centre
Columbia Valley hospice is bringing special grief training to Trail in a two-part series
More than $7,000 was raised for the cause during Gyro Park event in East Trail
Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor
The Trail riding grounds housed a gymkhana event last weekend
Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown
Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros
Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention
U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit
A new generation for a new generation
CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France
The Liberals also veered sharply left in recent years, ushering in policies often championed by NDP
The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff
More than $7,000 was raised for the cause during Gyro Park event in East Trail
The Trail riding grounds housed a gymkhana event last weekend
Workers were sprucing up the Trail Memorial Centre this week in anticipation of the weekend expo