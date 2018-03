Carol Vanelli Worosz, community engagement leader for Teck, presents a $5000 donation as an event sponsor for Sanctuary’s upcoming Alley Bash 2.0 event in September. This moves Sanctuary closer to its $20,000 fundraising goal to help sustain operations. Tickets for the one-of-a-kind event featuring Dueling Piano’s in the alley are on sale now and can be purchased at www.sanctuarytrail.org and information is available on their facebook page at Sanctuary Trail.