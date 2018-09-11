On September 16, Camp Rory will be celebrating its 80th anniversary, and is holding an open house to celebrate. (Submitted photo)

Camp Rory turns 80, help celebrate

Camp Rory was founded in 1938 by when 90 hectares of land was sold for $500

If you remember the colourful cabins, the bubbling stream, and campfires under the cedar and hemlock trees, you probably were once a Girl Guide camping at Camp Rory.

On Sept. 16, Camp Rory will be celebrating its 80th anniversary, and is holding an open house to celebrate.

There will be crafts and activities, opportunities to walk around the site, and hot dogs and cold drinks available.

All members of the public are welcome to attend to explore this historic site.

The event will run that Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Camp Rory was founded in 1938 by when 90 hectares of land was sold for $500 to trustees to the Girl Guides of Canada. It was then Mr. R.F. (Rory) MacLennan built the original pool, cabins, and a lodge, which has since been torn down.

Ever since, the camp has been a favourite for Girl Guide groups from the Kootenay and Boundary areas, and beyond, to stay in the picturesque cabins and tent sites.

Camp Rory is at 650 Patterson-Trail Highway, 10 minutes outside of Rossland towards the US border.

For more information please contact Lori Heximer at columbiadistrictcommisioner@gmail.com.

