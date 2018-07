GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

Large crowd celebrates Canada’s 151st birthday at Beaver Creek Park

Carpenters union Local 1370 was handing out balloons adorned with maple leafs.

MP Richard Cannings dished out birthday cake to the party goers.

The tasty Canada Day cake.

Wayne Hodgson of the Kiwanis Club chats with MP Richard Cannings prior to the cake cutting.

Trail ambassador Reigha Wyatt gives three-year-old Marty Hodge some distinctive colouring for Canada Day.

John Ircandia is surrounded by family to help him and Canada celebrate their birthdays. John turned 91 on Sunday.

The Kiwanis Club members were serving up a steady stream of food throughout the day from pancakes in the morning to hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch.

Eighteen-month-old Whitney White was sporting her patriotism on her cheek on Canada Day.