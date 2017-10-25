Cap off Spooktacular with a KidSport toque

KidSport has you covered this winter with toques for the whole family. Hand made by Trail’s own Erin Menelaws-Donaghy of Snuggle Bug Boutique, the signature KidSport toques are great way to show your support and help local kids get into the game. Rounding out our “Toque Team,” the Tuesday Morning Quilters joined the game too and lent their talents to sew our KidSport labels on each toque. A big high-five goes out to these ladies for stepping up to the plate. Priced at $30 each and available in children and adult sizes, all proceeds go toward helping children play a season of sport. Come see us at the Spooktacular Market, Saturday Oct 28 in downtown Trail from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join in a game of Ping Pong Pumpkin Toss and pick up a toque or two. Quantities are limited so be sure to come early. Established in 2011 KidSport Greater Trail has supported over 339 children and the need continues. This year alone, the society has funded 51 children amounting to almost $10,000 in registration fees with total dollars funded since inception over $62,600. To find out how more about KidSport, visit kidsportcanada.ca.