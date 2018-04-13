Community Futures Central Kootenay Volunteer of the Year, Chris Bell and CFCK Executive Director, Andrea Wilkey.

Castlegar entrepreneur recognized for outstanding volunteer work

Community Futures Central Kootenay is pleased to recognize Chris Bell for years of volunteer work.

NELSON — Community Futures Central Kootenay (CFCK) is pleased to recognize Chris Bell for his years of volunteer work in Castlegar and the Central Kootenay. He has been involved in a variety of organizations, lending his good-natured expertise to many projects.

Since 2010, Chris Bell facilitated the Castlegar-based Kootenay Business Exchange, a peer-mentoring group established in 2006. He joined the CFCK Board of Directors in 2015 and became Board Chair later that year. He is an active member of the Community Futures Loans Committee, Self-Employment Committee, and Nominating Committee. Chris is also a Judge for Junior Dragons Den and is actively involved in the Community Investment Coop project.

“We were very fortunate to have Chris join our Board and take on the role of Chair,” said Andrea Wilkey, Executive Director of CFCK. “His commitment to the organization, his financial skills, and his engagement in Castlegar and beyond are valuable assets that he brings to our Board.”

Chris and his family moved to Castlegar over 20 years ago to open the town’s first cappuccino bar, Artistic Aromas — a business he started through the Community Futures Self-Employment Program.

Today, Chris is president of Krueckl Financial Services (KFS) Inc., providing wealth-management, insurance, and financial services to families and businesses throughout the region.

“I was a Community Futures client when I launched my first business in Castlegar,” said Chris Bell, CFCK Board Chair. “That experience made me want to give back by volunteering for Community Futures and the community.”

Other highlights of his volunteer work include the Boards of the Castlegar Sculpture Walk, Castlegar Rotary, Castlegar Chamber of Commerce, Castlegar Golf Club, Kootenay Gallery of Art, Castlegar Foundation, Castlegar Red Cross, Castlegar Sunfest, and the Castlegar Lion’s Club.

Previous story
VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Just Posted

Ice out

Banners down and ice melting is the official sign that hockey season is over in Trail

Snowfall warning for Kootenay passes

Environment Canada forecasts up to 25 cm of snowfall for the Paulson and Kootenay passes

Hockey on the Trail riverfront

Hockey memorabilia of Trail players on display in Riverfront Centre window

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you support the BC government’s opposition to Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion?

Some movement towards improving Trail bus exchange

Public transit is a regional service; the city wrote to the RDKB in November 2016

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C

Multiple breakins inspires B.C. business owner to offer jobs

A Vernon restaurant owner says he is willing to offer thieves work

B.C. man to get adult sentence for sex assault as teen while under 24/7 supervision

The man had broken into his neighbour’s home and attacked her mother while she slept

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university

Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Most Read