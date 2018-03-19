Celebrate diversity at Selkirk College with student-led event

Students of the Education Assistant & Community Support Worker Program have put on the Celebration of Diversity for over a decade. This year’s event is called La Fiesta and it will take place on the Castlegar Campus on March 26.

CASTLEGAR — The Education Assistant and Community Support Worker (EACSW) Program students invite you to Celebrate Diversity.

Held later this month, La Fiesta is an inclusive party, spreading knowledge, support and fun through dance, delicious food and all-ages entertainment.

The EACSW program at Selkirk College fosters a strong base of compassion, critical thinking and confidence preparing students to advocate for people with differing ability authentically in schools, residential settings and in the community. Students in the program organize and host an annual party that sees over 200 guests each year.

“We are coming together for La Fiesta to embolden, to excite and to entertain,” says EACSW student Jaymie Firkus. “Through this event, we want to spread the word that everyone is unique and everyone’s voice counts. By creating a space to showcase our unique passions, art and music, we can create an atmosphere of acceptance, encouragement and fun.” The party, full of exciting entertainment, will take place at the Castlegar Campus ‘Pit’ on Monday, March 26 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Join for a fun and free afternoon that includes dancing, crafts, an open mic, an art show and fantastic food made by the Transitional Training students in the Food Service Worker Program based in Trail, BC. Cody Simmons is a graduate of Selkirk College’s Transitional Training Program. He volunteers his time throughout the community and is a recurrent guest speaker in the EACSW program, educating and inspiring future support workers about inclusiveness and ability. He is a regular at the EACSW event, donning a costume and speaking at the open mic. “It’s always an honour to be a part of and speak at this event – the whole school seems full of people. It gives me a chance to get to know people and for people to know me, so I can share my vision, my philosophy,” he says.

Attendees are also encouraged to come prepared to dance. The EACSW students will be leading a flash dance to the tune of Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor.

“Come shake your maracas with us,” says Firkus.

Check out the link to the instructional video and learn more about this year’s event at www.selkirk.ca/event/la-fiesta-celebration-diversity.