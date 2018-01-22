Celebrating Greater Trail Minor Hockey

Minor Hockey Day was celebrated throughout the region on the weekend

Minor Hockey Day was celebrated throughout the region on the weekend. Saturday morning Local 480 volunteers were serving up pancakes for young players. Sunday afternoon in Fruitvale, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks greeted their younger counterparts. And, as always, the main focus was the fun on the ice.

