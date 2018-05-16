Three-on-three ball hockey is traditional highlight of Silver City Days. (Jim Bailey photo)

Champs of Silver City Days ball hockey

The tournament was held in the Trail Memorial Centre parking lot on Saturday

The Silver City Days 3-on-3 ball hockey tournament transfixed fans to the parking lot at the Trail Memorial Centre on Saturday. When the final pucks dropped Team Morris won the Jr. Novice Division with Porter Morris, Jack St. Dennis, Nathan Abenante, Sawyer Price, and Sawyer Corbett filling out the squad.

In Senior Novice, Team Caputo comprised of Ethan Caputo, Corbin Flux, Jaxyn Peet, Neely Robinson, Noah Fontes-Profili, Thane Joyce, and Alex Youngson won the overall title.

In Atoms, the Hot Dawgs held the hot hand with Jace Williams, Raiden Dobie, Maddox Ghanda, Ben Guthrie, Chayse Johnson, and Tate Robinson.

The PeeWee division saw Team Chartres and Team Eggie mix up their teams for a combined win with players Sam Chartres, Anson Bell, Chase Hollis, Dawson Griffiths, Colton Podmorrow, Davis Marino, Makena Eggie, Jordana Jones, Gabby Campbell, Grace Smith, Natalee Barbe, and Paige Fennel competing.

