Chief Petty Officer Second Class retires from Trail Sea Cadets

April 3, 2018, was an important day for Chief Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Buckley.

This was CPO2 Buckley’s last day as a Sea Cadet as he was about turn 19 and retire from the corp.

“Cadets has been a great experience for me. I am looking forward to continuing to help the youth of the area as an adult instructor. I am also lucky that I can use the sail qualifications that I earned in the cadet program outside of cadets” CPO2 Buckley said.

Ryan joined Sea Cadets in May 2012. Since then he has attended five summer training courses ranging from two to six weeks in duration. The courses were General Training, Basic Band and three sailing courses. He also spent one summer working as paid cadet staff at Cadet Summer Training Centre Quadra where he was a Divisional Petty Officer responsible for the cadets on the Basic Sail Course.

“CPO2 Buckley is a prime example of what a young person can achieve in the cadet program. It has been a pleasure having CPO2 Buckley in 131 and we continue to provide this level of training to other youth in the community,” said Lieutenant (Navy) David Cherrington, Commanding Officer of 131 Kootenay.

Ryan has been a valuable member of the Cadet Sail Centre in Nelson where he instructed and supervised the cadets on their sail weekends.

Ryan graduated from JL Crowe last year and has been attending courses at Selkirk College this year. He will be returning as a Civilian Instructor to work at both 131 Kootenay and the Sail Centre in Nelson.

Also on April 3, CPO2 Buckley turned over his position of Coxswain to the newly promoted CPO2 Naomi Savage. The Coxswain is the senior cadet of the corps and part of the unit’s leadership team.

131 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp Kootenay always welcomes new cadets who are between the ages of 12 and 18.

Adults who would like to volunteer with Corp or its civilian sponsoring body are also welcome.

The Great War comes to Trail museum

Happy 100th Birthday Iona!

Iona McQuary has been a Trail Times subscriber for 70 years. She turned 100 on Wednesday.

Kootenay West MLA weighs in on Kinder Morgan dispute

Lost jobs, environmental issues top concerns heard by New Democrat MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

Early morning fog shrouds downtown Trail and Teck smoke stacks, while the deep river runs on.

Spring tea in Trail, coffee house in Rossland

Grapevine: Local events for the week of April 12 to April 18

The Great War comes to Trail museum

The exhibit is showing at the Trail Museum & Archives from April to mid-June

'It's past a nightmare:' Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Sexual harassment in the workplace is an 'epidemic,' says survey

Sexual harassment in Canadian workplaces is an "epidemic that has been allowed to persist."

The first of 16. Funeral for play-by-play announcer of Humboldt Broncos

The funeral for Tyler Bieber will be held today at the Elgar Petersen Arena where the Broncos played their home games.

Pair of Metro Vancouver police officers arrested, released, in Cuba

The Vancouver and Port Moody police departments have confirmed one of their members was taken into custody and then released

Canadians make history by winning inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball

Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes made history Thursday at the Commonwealth Games.

B.C. city sends message of support on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Mayor said it's important for everyone to know that some B.C. communities back the project

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta's patrol platoons

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother's experience

