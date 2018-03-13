Facebook

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Chris Hemsworth is on a selfie-stick adventure in Vancouver.

The Australian celebrity was in the Hollywood of the North filming his new movie Bad Times at the El Royal, directed by Drew Goddard.

Hemsworth took to social media to give his praise of Canada and beautiful Vancouver, with a video capturing a view high above Stanley Park.

He seemed to be quite taken with the sights of the city saying, “Take a look at that view would ya, this will do just fine.”

The 34-year-old also shaved off his signature ‘Thor’ beard for his new role, giving fans something to talk about.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fine Day for Fishing

Just Posted

Fine Day for Fishing

The weekend’s sunny skies around Trail provided the perfect back drop for fishing

Montrose water advisory begins Wednesday

Repairs are being made to the village’s upper water reservoir

Quiet start to 2018 for South Columbia Search and Rescue

South Columbia members are focusing on updating training

Rossland council moves to Miners’ Hall

Council has temporarily moved quarters following a partial roof collapse at city hall

Updated: Kootenay communities benefit from gas tax dollars

The project is one of 112 approved in B.C. communities this year

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after Nanaimo loses funding for supportive housing

Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower voting age to 16 in B.C.

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

Most Read

  • Fine Day for Fishing

    The weekend’s sunny skies around Trail provided the perfect back drop for fishing

  • Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

    The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie