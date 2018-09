The KBRH Health Foundation has received $5,000 from a $10,000 pledge by CIMS LP for the Emergency Department Campaign. This generous donation will support the Patient Waiting Streaming Area in the new Emergency Department at KBRH. The donation from CIMS LP will support the Foundation’s goal to raise $1 million by 2020. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development (left) accepted this donation from Gordon Simmons, General Manager, and his team at CIMS LP - Rossland Division. Submitted photo