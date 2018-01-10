These two men from Westwind Design Group were doing more than simply shovelling snow in front of the Trail Riverfront Centre early Tuesday. They were, in a way, clearing a path to city history. A team from Calgary-based Westwind Design will be on site all week beginning installation of the museum’s exhibit cases. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Clearing a path for Trail history

Westwind Design Group is in town this week beginning the installation of TRC museum exhibits

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Westwind Design Group is in town this week beginning the installation of TRC museum exhibits

How did Woodbury get its name?

