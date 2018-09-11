During Thursday night’s BC Games 40th anniversary celebration in Trail’s Jubilee Park, four recipients of the Community Sport Hero Awards were recognized. The four award winners were Allana Ferro, for her dedication to figure skating, locally, provincially and nationally; Lea Maniago for her years of service in minor sport executives and with senior baseball; Jim Maniago for his role as coach in minor hockey and baseball and his years of dedication to senior baseball in the area; and Jacquie Huser (not in attendance) for her years helping build and organize minor girls softball in the region. Pictured from the left are: Rob Newman, president and CEO of Sport BC, Allana Ferro, Lea Maniago, Jim Maniago, Olympian and former BC Games participant Evan Dunfee, and Kelly Mann, president and CEO of the BC Games Society. Photo courtesy of Shauna Davis

Community sport heroes awarded in Trail

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

