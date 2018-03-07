Ella Svenson, 10, and eight-year old Sarah Owatz are mastering the art of hand building pottery in the studio of the Trail Potters Club. Manipulating clay helps young students develop creativity, teamwork, perseverance, and small muscle skill through hand and eye coordination. But most importantly, the girls say working with clay is a lot of fun. (Sheri Regnier photo)

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Creating with clay

