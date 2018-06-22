Cruisin’ the Columbia

GUY BERTRAND
Trail Times
Trail’s Gyro Park hosts annual Show and Shine
Volunteers needed to help plant shrubs and trees on Saturday and Sunday
Trail Smoke Eaters poised to have second player in as many years drafted into NHL
Council balks at high cost to upgrade meter service
Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video
Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?
A resolution will go to the Union of BC Municipalities in September
RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston
Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle
Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident
Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan
Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired
‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing
Molly Thomson and Solana Lam raised approximately $1,000
Trail Legion new site of annual civic event
