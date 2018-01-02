Doggone good new year

It’s a girl, then a boy, then a girl, then a boy - in all, five boys and four female Swissy Saints are 2018’s new year furbabies in Fruitvale. Stefanie Clarkson and her fiancée Dr. Emma Park of Swiss Alps Ranch, a scenic 10-acre property in Fruitvale, share their exciting New Years news with Trail Times readers and the community. “Our baby girl Daisy Duke delivered nine healthy puppies starting at 7:19 a.m. on New Years Day and the last one was delivered at around midnight tonight (Jan. 1),” said Stefanie. The puppies are called “Swissy Saints,” a breed derived from the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog and St. Bernards. The smallest one weighed in at 1 lb 5.2 oz and the largest, 1 lb 10.5 oz.“They are all pretty adorable I must say,” Stefanie added. “I can’t wait to watch these gentle giants grow!