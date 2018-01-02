Doggone good new year

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1
Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1
SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1
The “over-pressurization” occurred in the No. 2 Slag Furnace, confirmed Teck rep Catherine Adair
Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1
A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn’t stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge
Since the 1960s much has changed: the climate, the value of hydro power, and U.S. irrigation needs
A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment
Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior
Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea
Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable
South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics
Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland
Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook
2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip
Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1