It’s a girl, then a boy, then a girl, then a boy - in all, five boys and four female Swissy Saints are 2018’s new year furbabies in Fruitvale. Stefanie Clarkson and her fiancée Dr. Emma Park of Swiss Alps Ranch, a scenic 10-acre property in Fruitvale, share their exciting New Years news with Trail Times readers and the community. “Our baby girl Daisy Duke delivered nine healthy puppies starting at 7:19 a.m. on New Years Day and the last one was delivered at around midnight tonight (Jan. 1),” said Stefanie. The puppies are called “Swissy Saints,” a breed derived from the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog and St. Bernards. The smallest one weighed in at 1 lb 5.2 oz and the largest, 1 lb 10.5 oz.“They are all pretty adorable I must say,” Stefanie added. “I can’t wait to watch these gentle giants grow!

Doggone good new year

Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1

SHERI REGNIER

Trail Times

Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1

 

What better way to celebrate the New Year than a basket of puppies? (Stefanie Clarkson photo)

Previous story
Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

Just Posted

Teck investigating incident at plant

The “over-pressurization” occurred in the No. 2 Slag Furnace, confirmed Teck rep Catherine Adair

Doggone good new year

Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1

Close to 100 daring souls take the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park

A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn’t stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge

One in a century

2017 in Trail; the number 100 took on a heartfelt meaning this past year

Columbia River Treaty: What’s on the table?

Since the 1960s much has changed: the climate, the value of hydro power, and U.S. irrigation needs

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Most Read

  • Doggone good new year

    Daisy Duke is officially the New Year’s day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1