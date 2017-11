The Trail Pipe Band hosted drummers from the Kimberley, Nelson and Trail for a three-day workshop for snare and tenor drummers in October at the Kemball Armoury in Trail. Local drummers, Tony Zemanek, Ayla Ferguson, Grace Bain and Niklaus Nelson were led through all the fundamentals by Reid Maxwell, the lead drummer for the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band. He has been the lead drummer for eight world championship bands. The band was able to bring him here for the three days though an application for grants to the Lottery Branch.