To celebrate Earth Day, the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual “Get your Garden Growing” session on Sunday at Earthy Organics Farm on Columbia Gardens Road. About a dozen interested gardeners were on hand to get tips, ideas and hands-on learning from John Abenante and Jeanine Powell on growing organic vegetables. Guy Bertrand photos

Earth Day in Columbia Gardens

The Trail and District Chamber hosted its second annual “Get your Garden Growing” session on Sunday

The Trail and District Chamber hosted its second annual “Get your Garden Growing” session on Sunday

 

Previous story
Woman sends support bags to cancer patients across province

Just Posted

Earth Day in Columbia Gardens

The Trail and District Chamber hosted its second annual “Get your Garden Growing” session on Sunday

Mountain near Grand Forks named after Hardy boys

PLACE NAMES: Hardy Mountain, Hayes, Hilltop, Hodges

Great Blue Heron on decline in Basin

A two-year study shows the number of active heron nests in the Basin has never been lower

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you agree with moving BC Day to align with other provinces?

Columbia River low for another week

BC Hydro; Cold spring has river levels lower than normal for this time of year

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Lt. Governor back in the saddle, with a legacy of land stewardship

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

Most Read

  • Earth Day in Columbia Gardens

    The Trail and District Chamber hosted its second annual “Get your Garden Growing” session on Sunday