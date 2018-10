Crimson, the Argentine red tegu, and her Earth Rangers handlers Becca Rice and Laura Douglas (not pictured) made a visit to elementary schools in Trail and Warfield on Monday. Climate change, parks and protected areas, and endangered species were topics during the assembly, which was meant to show all children that it’s not too late to help the planet, and that each child can take action whether it’s through conservation projects like planting pollinator gardens or reducing food waste.