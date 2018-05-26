Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Edgewood Fire Hall with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted photo)

Edgewood Fire Hall turns on solar power

Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society recently installed solar panels on the local fire hall

A large south-facing roof in the small community of Edgewood has now been equipped to generate electricity.

With $22,500 in support from Columbia Basin Trust, the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society recently installed solar panels on the local fire hall.

The 42 panels will use the sun to generate up to 15 kilowatts of power. This will reduce expenses for the society, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and serve to educate local children and others about building sustainable futures.

“It’s great to see an initiative like this that uses the latest technology to realize energy and cost savings for the society,” said Kindy Gosal, Director of Special Initiatives at Columbia Basin Trust. “We were particularly impressed with how many people and organizations supported and partnered with the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society to make it happen.”

“This solar project seemed like a great way to minimize the monthly expense of paying a hydro bill,” said Lynda McNutt, Society President. “Our solar project will be quite visible to the community and hopefully it will generate conversation and encourage others to look at solar possibilities.”

The Trust has also helped install solar panels on other buildings in the region, including on community buildings in Balfour and the Ktunaxa Nation Council’s government building in Cranbrook. Projects like these are one of the ways the Trust is helping communities and groups generate and conserve energy through renewable and alternative energy sources—one of its strategic priorities.

The Trust is in the process of developing new energy sustainability programs expected to launch this fall. The Trust also supports Accelerate Kootenays, which is creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the region (acceleratekootenays.ca), and recently offered support for energy retrofits to affordable housing units.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

Previous story
Weaving together handcrafts and Trail hockey

Just Posted

Edgewood Fire Hall turns on solar power

Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society recently installed solar panels on the local fire hall

Play it safe in the Kootenays this weekend

Interior Health reminds Kootenay residents to take precautions with water activities this weekend

Man seriously burned in Rossland Avenue fire

An explosion was heard in the Trail Gulch neighbourhood at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Keep pot shops away from kids, say Rosslanders

Citizen’s survey gives council guidelines for bylaws

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

COLUMN: Women’s breasts really aren’t that big a deal

A follow on some Princeton, B.C., students gained considerable exposure when they dropped their bras

Canadian soccer officials talk up World Cup bid at Champions League final

Current bid calls for 2026 World Cup games to be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Most Read

  • Edgewood Fire Hall turns on solar power

    Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society recently installed solar panels on the local fire hall