Edgewood Fire Hall turns on solar power

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Edgewood Fire Hall with support from Columbia Basin Trust. (Submitted photo)

A large south-facing roof in the small community of Edgewood has now been equipped to generate electricity.

With $22,500 in support from Columbia Basin Trust, the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society recently installed solar panels on the local fire hall.

The 42 panels will use the sun to generate up to 15 kilowatts of power. This will reduce expenses for the society, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and serve to educate local children and others about building sustainable futures.

“It’s great to see an initiative like this that uses the latest technology to realize energy and cost savings for the society,” said Kindy Gosal, Director of Special Initiatives at Columbia Basin Trust. “We were particularly impressed with how many people and organizations supported and partnered with the Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Society to make it happen.”

“This solar project seemed like a great way to minimize the monthly expense of paying a hydro bill,” said Lynda McNutt, Society President. “Our solar project will be quite visible to the community and hopefully it will generate conversation and encourage others to look at solar possibilities.”

The Trust has also helped install solar panels on other buildings in the region, including on community buildings in Balfour and the Ktunaxa Nation Council’s government building in Cranbrook. Projects like these are one of the ways the Trust is helping communities and groups generate and conserve energy through renewable and alternative energy sources—one of its strategic priorities.

The Trust is in the process of developing new energy sustainability programs expected to launch this fall. The Trust also supports Accelerate Kootenays, which is creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the region (acceleratekootenays.ca), and recently offered support for energy retrofits to affordable housing units.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.