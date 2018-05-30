Equine excitement for all ages!

The Horse Association of Central Kootenay held the spring Youth Polish Shine and Show May 5 and 6 at the Trail riding grounds.

What a fabulous weekend it was as 13 amazing young ladies, along with their moms, dads, aunties, and grandmas came for a fun filled weekend of education and adventure. There were four amazing clinicians. Karen Van Der Merwe teaching Trail, Shelby-Lee Rados with Horsemanship and Riding, Amy Lou Berukoff teaching Tack and Grooming and Christy Geist teaching Back to Basic and first aid for horses.

Sunday brought more riding and trail classes, then a great jumping demonstration from the Maki girls with their trusty steads. To end the weekend fun games tested the knowledge of the girls and parents.

A huge thank you to the amazing volunteers that make the clinic run so smoothely – Deb Miller, Trina Walsh, and Yvonne Kiwior – along with all the other many helpers.

Kinsley Audia, 9, and Kayden Buckley, 8, take a break from the action. Photo submitted