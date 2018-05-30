Little Emma, 2, rides a toy rocking horse.

Equine excitement for all ages!

Spring show in Trail was a hit

The Horse Association of Central Kootenay held the spring Youth Polish Shine and Show May 5 and 6 at the Trail riding grounds.

What a fabulous weekend it was as 13 amazing young ladies, along with their moms, dads, aunties, and grandmas came for a fun filled weekend of education and adventure. There were four amazing clinicians. Karen Van Der Merwe teaching Trail, Shelby-Lee Rados with Horsemanship and Riding, Amy Lou Berukoff teaching Tack and Grooming and Christy Geist teaching Back to Basic and first aid for horses.

Sunday brought more riding and trail classes, then a great jumping demonstration from the Maki girls with their trusty steads. To end the weekend fun games tested the knowledge of the girls and parents.

A huge thank you to the amazing volunteers that make the clinic run so smoothely – Deb Miller, Trina Walsh, and Yvonne Kiwior – along with all the other many helpers.

 

Kinsley Audia, 9, and Kayden Buckley, 8, take a break from the action. Photo submitted

Two girls stroll along on their mounts. Photo submitted

Previous story
Biking halfway across the world

Just Posted

Equine excitement for all ages!

Spring show in Trail was a hit

Biking halfway across the world

Retired Rossland doc pedalling 13,000 km for charity

Mine exploration company bullish on old Rossland mine properties

Swath of claims purchased; test drilling to begin this fall

Skool Aid benefits from Congregation of Notre Dame

CND contributes to Trail Catholic community cause

We’re off to see the Wizard

The Wizard of Oz goes in downtown Trail’s Bailey theatre Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.

VIDEO: Rescue operation successful above Brilliant

Climber received serious injuries in fall near Castlegar.

VIDEO: Overdose prevention site opens in Nelson

The temporary pilot project has the support of the Nelson Police Department and Interior Health

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Kootenay MP questions Trans Mountain pipeline purchase

Wayne Stetski wonders how federal Liberals will pay for existing pipeline and future construction.

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

UPDATE: CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

Most Read