Fair weather and fine music get toes tapping at Kootenay Country

With fair weather and a lineup of some of Canada’s best country musicians, much fun was had by all at the sophomore Kootenay Country Music Festival, held at the Pass Creek Exhibition Grounds last weekend.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Mae Raynor hangs on for dear life- and fun- on the mechanical bull. (Photo by John Boivin)

Greg Patterson enjoyed the excellent food at the event.

Jared Suecroft tries his hand at the feats of strength in the playland.

There were all sorts of other actiivities at the concert, including ATV rides through the mud of the corral. (Photo by John Boivin)

A country gal swings to the music on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by John Boivin)

Lauren Mayell sang her heart out for the Saturday crowd.

Six-year-old Kenneth Martinez tries his hand at the mechanical bull. (Photo John Boivin)

Making faces at the crowd (Photo John Boivin)

Sarah Flynn and daughter Sage enjoy the show Saturday afternoon (Photo John Boivin)