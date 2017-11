Tuesday morning, volunteers from Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market (TIFM) presented a $1,225 cheque to volunteers at the Trail United Church Food Bank. The market raised money for the community food bank by selling produce during the Saturday events. TIFM is an initiative of the Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society (LCCDTS) and the Sustainable Local Agriculture Committee, (Volunteers, from left) : Linda Zol, Bill Van Beek, LCCDTS chair, Gina Ironmonger, Jen Hill, Joe Iorio and grandson Roman, and Marylynn Rakuson.