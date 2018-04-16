Ferraro Foods and Lions Club raise over $5,000 for Easter Seals

In all, $2,514.50 was raised by customers in both Ferraro Foods locations.

Ferraro Foods, Rosalind Golden City Lions Club and Trail Lions Club joined retailers across B.C. in March for the annual Paper Egg Campaign to raise funds for children and families who stay at Easter Seals Camp Winfield and Easter Seals House in Vancouver.

In all, $2,514.50 was raised by customers in both Ferraro Foods locations, with a match from Ferraro Foods making the total amount raised $5,029 for Easter Seals BC and Yukon. The Lions Clubs were on location at the stores throughout March selling the Paper Eggs to customers.

The annual Easter Seals Paper Egg Campaign ran March 5 to April 1. Every paper egg sold will help to fund transformative and life-changing programs and services for individuals living with disabilities. To donate to Easter Seals today visit www.eastersealsbcy.ca.