Instructors from the Fiddle Camp at Selkirk College made their annual appearance at a special Tuesday edition of Music in the Park at Gyro Park. The talented musicians put on another toe-tapping show for the crowd at Gyro. Guy Bertrand photos

Fiddlers entertain crowd at Trail’s Gyro Park

Instructors from Selkirk Fiddle Camp put on annual show

Instructors from Selkirk Fiddle Camp put on annual show

 

Gord Stobbe, primary instructor at the camp, and J.J. Guy (background) have been attending the Castlegar camp for almost all of its 17 years.

Colin Buchart of Salmon Arm shares a laugh with guitarist Ray Bell.

An appreciative crowd was on hand for an entertaining evening of fiddle playing.

Yvonne Hernandez added a toe-tap routine to her fast-paced fiddle solo.

Previous story
1993 Provincial Cup champions

Just Posted

Fiddlers entertain crowd at Trail’s Gyro Park

Instructors from Selkirk Fiddle Camp put on annual show

Trail police and rescue teams remain at scene of climbing accident

Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says rocks too unstable for rescuers and police to go in

Kootenay bear attack victim did nothing wrong

Creston CO James Barber says man hospitalized after run-in with grizzly not at fault

‘This is a huge deal for Warfield,’ says mayor

The Village of Warfield has until 2025 to develop its own water supply

Denesiuk announces South Okanagan—West Kootenay Liberal candidacy

Connie Densiuk wants to build on growth from 2015 election

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Commercial huckleberry harvesting to be banned in parts of Kootenay Boundary

The ban runs July 15 to Oct. 15

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read