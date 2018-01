Proud parents of Madeline Allen, the first baby born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in 2018, are Rossland’s Teresa Chang and Scott Allen. Madeline came into the world at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 2, weighing 3770 grams and 51.5 cm in length, which translates to 8 pounds 5 ounces and 20 inches long. (Karl Hardt photo)