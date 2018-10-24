First poppy pinned in memory of Trail veteran

Trail Times Remembrance Day stories here:
Long lost poem recounts life of a Trail air gunner
Legion Members salute 98th anniversary of Vimy Ridge
Poppies take on added symbolism
Trail vigil honours Vimy Ridge
Funds from the Trail campaign help local charities as well as national and provincial veteran causes
Trail Times Remembrance Day stories here:
Long lost poem recounts life of a Trail air gunner
Legion Members salute 98th anniversary of Vimy Ridge
Poppies take on added symbolism
Trail vigil honours Vimy Ridge
Funds from the Trail campaign help local charities as well as national and provincial veteran causes
Mayor Mike Martin says the passed referendum is a good outcome for Trail
RCMP investigating break-in at Lower Lookout Reservoir
Robert Startup has been in court and released on conditions
People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard
British Columbians have until Nov. 30 to vote in favour of transitioning to PR, ending traditional first-past-the-post system
The winning ticket sold in South Carolina is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment
New federal program will provide up to $100,000 for female business owners to grow their operations
Man discovered volleyball-sized chunk ice on his truck Saturday, near Nanaimo, B.C.
Cam Tetrault is a valuable contributor at Quesnel’s Two Rivers Boxing Club
Victoria’s Very Good Butchers will star in Nov. 29 episode
Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says
Robert Startup has been in court and released on conditions
RCMP investigating break-in at Lower Lookout Reservoir
Trail and Greater Area votes in new mayors, new councillors and passes a referendum
People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard
Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.
Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.
Harry Gough led incumbent Cindy Fortin by one vote on election night Saturday