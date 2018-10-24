This year the first poppy was pinned to a Trail veteran in a different way. Sadly, Vern Schneider unexpectedly passed away a few weeks before he would have been bestowed the honour at the city’s Cenotaph. Dedicated to honouring Vern with the first poppy, on Monday, veterans Neil Jarvie and Gilbert Morrison applied a poppy to their friend’s picture at the Trail Legion. Poppy distribution will begin Nov. 2 in downtown Trail, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Waneta Mall and Main Street, Fruitvale.

First poppy pinned in memory of Trail veteran

Funds from the Trail campaign help local charities as well as national and provincial veteran causes

Sheri Regnier photo

