Four generations enjoy grandpa’s car

In 1954 Ron Horlick’s father purchased this Dodge at the Trail Motor Inn. He passed away five years later, when Horlick was just eight. The car never left the family, and after a after a nine-year restoration, it was returned to its original state in 2014. The photos here show four generations with the car — Ron Horlick (left) with his daughter Teena Horlick, his grandson Justin Dawley, and his great-granddaughter Brooke Dawley. “Having the pleasure of taking our great-grand daughter for a ride in her great-great-grand father’s car was priceless,” said Horlick. Photo submitted

Ron Horlick and four generations of his family are enjoying an old Dodge in Castlegar.

